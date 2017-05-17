Ghana: GWCL, Evoqua Company Deploy New Technology to Produce Water in Ghana

press release

A new technology that replaces the use of chlorine for the disinfection of water for domestic consumption is being introduced into Ghana.

The technology, which has been deployed on a pilot basis at the Kpong and Weija Water Treatment sites for six months, will use salt, water and electricity to disinfect the water, a method which is expected to prolong the life of equipment and protect it from the debilitating effects of chlorine.

The pilot project is being implemented by Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in partnership with Evoqua Water Technologies, a global leader in helping municipalities and industrial customers protect and improve the world's most fundamental natural resource, water.

Addressing a news conference in Accra, yesterday, Ing. Dr Clifford Braimah, Managing Director, GWCL, explained that it was too expensive treating water with chlorine gas imported from Indian and China which cost GWCL Gh¢ 5 million.

Ing. Dr Braimah said disinfection of water with electrolysers or electrochloronation was, therefore, being employed to reduce the cost of water production in Ghana.

He said the introduction of the OSEC technology was a good development for Ghana as it would come along with additional benefits, apart from the reduction in operational cost, such as opening up the salt industry and create employment.

In a presentation on On Site Electrochloronation (OSEC), the Sales Manager for Evoqua Water Technologies, Fabrice Pellote, gave the assurance that the equipment would function effectively for about 20 years before developing any signs of deterioration.

Ing. Michael Amuakwa, Regional Production Manager, GWCL, disclosed that under the pilot project, two personnel each at the Kpong and Weija Treatment sites would receive training in Germany to be able to handle and maintain the equipment, adding that technology transfer under the pilot project would not be complete without the training package.

Ing. Amuakwa said the technology would depend fully on raw materials that would be supplied locally and save transportation costs associated with chlorine imports.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)