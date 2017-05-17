Ghana: Finance Minister Inaugurates Ghana Revenue Authority Board

press release

An eight-member Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been inaugurated in Accra.

The Board, which has Mr Harry Owusu as Chairman, comprises Mr Kofi Nti, Chief Executive of GRA, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, Ernest Akore, Millison Narh, Col. Kojo Damoah, Adelaide Ahwireng, Juliana Addo-Yobo and Major Ablorh-Quarcoo.

In an address after administering the Oaths of Office and of Secrecy, Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister for Finance, reminded members of the Board that domestic revenue mobilization was a key anchor of government's policy and that tax revenue mobilization had become increasingly important for sustaining investments in health, education and infrastructure development, among others.

Government, Mr Ofori-Atta said, was therefore, committed to increasing domestic revenue mobilization and urged the Board to assist GRA to embark on a radical change in revenue administration and to live up to its vision "To be a world class revenue administration recognized for professionalism, integrity and excellence."

He said government aimed to continue tax administration reforms, improve transfer pricing audits, introduce Point of Sales devices to curb tax evasion and improve revenue collection under the Value-Added Tax system.

In addition, he said, government also aimed to improve tax compliance through data matching, institute measures to broaden the tax base and commence full implementation of the Excise Stamp Act, 2013 (Act 873) to boost revenue collection and curtail under-invoicing and smuggling.

Furthermore, Mr Ofori-Atta said, government aimed to improve control of exemptions and concessions, and to conduct structured post-clearance audit.

He, therefore, urged the Board to live up to expectation in the discharge of its function of supervising and monitoring the GRA to deliver on its revenue targets.

He reminded the Board of its mandate to formulate administrative policy for the smooth and efficient management of GRA; determine scheme of service for staff of GRA; perform any other function incidental to the objects of GRA; and to advise and make recommendations to the Minister on tax policy, tax reform, tax exemption and tax concessions.

Mr Ofori-Atta expressed concern about indiscipline at the Ports and Harbours Authority and the Customs, Excise and Preventive Service leading to leakages in revenue mobilization, and called on the Board to address that challenge, adding that there was the need for the Board to be innovative and aggressive in their tax collection methods and measures.

Source: ISD (G.D. Zaney)