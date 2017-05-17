17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Ntlemeza Is Being Prejudiced, Humiliated, His Lawyer Argues

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Hawks boss Major-General Berning Ntlemeza's lawyers argued in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Wednesday that his application to interdict Police Minister Fikile Mbalula was urgent, as the minister's actions were illegal.

Advocate Nceba Duduka argued that the interdict sought to stop Mbalula acting illegally, thus allowing Ntlemeza to return to his duties as Hawks boss.

This came despite the fact that the Supreme Court of Appeal would be hearing the enforcement order against Ntlemeza on June 2.

Duduka conceded that the enforcement order would stand if there was no appeal, but seeing as there was an appeal, the enforcement order should be set aside until the appeal was heard and judgment handed down.

Nazeer Cassim, for Mbalula, argued that a full bench had found that Ntlemeza was not fit to hold office, that this application was not urgent, and was tantamount to scoring political points.

Prejudiced, humiliated

He argued further that Ntlemeza had been suspended with full pay, pending the appeal, and that, in the matter of public interest, the application before the court should fail.

Judge Shiela Mphahlele told Duduka that he needed to convince her that the application was urgent, seeing as the appeal would be heard in front of the SCA in two weeks' time.

Duduka argued that every day that Ntlemeza did not report for duty was another day that he was prejudiced and humiliated.

In March, the court found that then police minister Nathi Nhleko had ignored two court judgments, which found that Ntlemeza lacked integrity and honesty when he appointed him head of the elite police unit.

The court found that the findings in both judgments constituted "direct evidence" that Ntlemeza lacked the requisite honesty, integrity and conscientiousness to hold public office.

Ntlemeza applied for leave to appeal these findings, but was unsuccessful. However, he was granted leave to appeal an enforcement order which stopped him from going to work.

Judge Mphahlele reserved judgment in the application, which she is set to hand down on Thursday.

News24

South Africa

Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.