Liberia: Bility Names Shannon to Run LFA Operations

Liberia Football Association President Musa Bility has named his deputy to run the day to day affairs of the football association due to his current continental engagement.

Mr. Bility said Musa Shannon, the Vice President for Administration, will now take charge of the administrative and technical running of the football body.

Bility is currently an Executive Member of CAF and also a member of CAF's Emergency Committee as well as president of the CHAN Organizing Committee.

"Shannon has my full support and I trust his ability to ably run the day to day operations of the LFA," he told a meeting of senior officials of the LFA on Tuesday, May 16.

The LFA president said his current portfolio in CAF will not allow him to run the FA the way he wants but will continue a weekly engagement with Vice President Shannon.

He disclosed that he will meet with all stakeholders in football including the LFA Executive Committee over the next few weeks to explain his decision to them.

Bility also revealed that consultations are taking place for the selection of a 2nd Vice President/Vice President for Operations. He plans to address the media very soon, a press release said yesterday.