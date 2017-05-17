Liberia: 'The Result Was Disappointing'

The only undefeated side in the ongoing Liberia Football Association first division league, LISCR FC's Coach Tapha Manneh has termed his side's one-all draw against league leaders FC Fassel on Sunday as "disappointing."

The Shipping Boys of LISCR FC were on Sunday forced to a one-all draw by the Soccer Missionaries (FC Fassel) after Nuwo Johnson's 89th minute goal leveled things up to share the points between the two sides at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

In a brief interview via social media, the Gambian Coach stated that his team could have secured the three points after they took the lead in the 64th minute.

"Our opponents were weak in the defense but my players could not take advantage of the chance to win the game," Coach Manneh said.

When asked about his team's position, Coach Manneh said his side has already made the difference by moving on to the second position.

It will be a good result for the Gambian if BYC and Nimba United share the points when they play each other in the outstanding match.

According to Coach Manneh, many are not counting on his side to win the championship "because my team cannot play entertaining football due to the time and the type of players we have, but we are prepared to show what we can do against our opponents."

"Looking at the league table, if Fassel lose a game, which I am hoping they would, then the story is going to change," he said.

The Shipping Boys are currently sitting second on the league table with 27 points out of 15 matches and will go against Nimba United in the their next league match. They will also go against Watanga FC in the rescheduled FA Knockout Cup fixture on Thursday at the ATS.