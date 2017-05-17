Liberia: 'There Is Still Hope for Invincible Eleven'

The condition of Liberia's darling club Invincible Eleven (IE) in the ongoing Liberia Football Association first division league continues to worsen as the team conceded 2-0 to Keitrace FC - its 12th defeat, over the weekend.

The Sunshine Yellow Boys started the season with a defeat after they were narrowly defeated 2-1 by the Church Boys of Jubilee.

The team managed to secure their first point against LPRC Oilers in a one-all draw after conceding nine consecutive defeats.

That match was newly appointed Coach Samuel Sumo's second after signing a six month contract with the IE Majestic Sports Association. Coach Sumo lost 6-0 in his first match against reigning champions Barrack Young Controllers.

The team finally secured their first win in their last match in phase-one with a comfortable 4-0 victory against ELWA United.

During the first half break of the league, the IE Majestic Sports Association set up an interim leadership to steer the affairs of the association.

Sekou Keita, who played for the soccer team in the 2004-2005 seasons, was appointed interim president, until elections slated for December. Keita was joined by Joe Acqui as acting vice president for International Affairs, and Musa Turay now serves as interim assistant secretary general.

Since the appointments the team has lost two out of three matches, but president Keita said there is still hope for the Sunshine Yellow Boys.

President Keita outlined three strategic plans which include avoiding relegation in the first division league, restructuring and rebranding the team, and strengthening the Diaspora wing.

The young president along with his team has already begun attracting many supporters in the Diaspora on social media with many pledging their support.

To achieve his short term strategic plans, president Keita has released eight players from the team, while nine new players, four of which are from Guinea, were brought on board.

With seven games left, the Sunshine Yellow Boys have some difficult tasks ahead with their remaining fixtures against top counterparts, including Monrovia Club Breweries, Watanga FC, traditional rivals Mighty Barrolle, Nimba United, league leaders FC Fassel, undefeated LISCR FC and Jubilee FC.

Looking at these remaining fixtures, others will conclude that the Sunshine Yellow Boys will be relegated due to the results from the first leg, but with the level of support now being organized for the team there is hope that all is not lost.

Many supporters told the Daily Observer that the interim administration will achieve its objective only through their collective support, which they are willing to give.