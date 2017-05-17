Liberia: Liba-USA Donates to Bomi Hospital

The United States Chapter of the Liberia Business Association (LIBA-USA) through its Liberia branch (LIBA-Liberia) has donated nine brand new laptop computers to the government hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County.

The donation, according to LIBA-USA, is intended to address the lack of equipment at the facility, which followed the association's executive members' assessment of the hospital.

Prior to the donation on Monday, May 15 in Tubmanburg, LIBA-Liberia president David K. Semgbeh recalled that in December 2016, Jackson George, LIBA-USA executive director, and his team travelled to Liberia and visited the hospital's information technology (IT) section.

While at the hospital, the head of the IT section appealed to the LIBA-USA team to assist them with computers to enhance their work. Based on the appeal, Mr. Semgbeh said the team decided to return to the country with the computers in fulfillment of the promise they earlier made to the hospital's administration.

Mr. George, who presented the computers on behalf of the association and partners, said the initiative was made possible after interacting with Smarter Health Care and Innovative Business Solution Partners in the USA.

According to him, the first four computers were provided through one of their business partners, Smarter Health Care, "and today the other five are here through the help of Innovative Business Solution (IBS) Partners LLC."

Mr. George said as Liberian businesses in the Diaspora, they are hoping to contribute greatly to the development of Liberia, particularly in health, education, among others.

Donating the computers to the Bomi Hospital, he disclosed that LIBA-USA is working directly with LIBA-Liberia to look at helping other institutions in the country.

"We are doing these things so that they (Liberians) too can be able to build themselves up; so we have corporate social responsibility (CSR), which also calls for this kind of an initiative that we are doing today," he added.

He said Liberians cannot continue to depend on other people for help; and as a result, citizens in the Diaspora are trying to develop a mindset that this country needs help.

"We need to help our own country because most of the donations that are coming are from other countries. Government cannot do all and that is why we have come here today to support an initiative like this," he said.

LIBA executive members pose with some staff at the Gov't Hospital in Tubmanburg, Bomi County

Michael Z. Rennie, chief executive officer and principal B.I. consultant of a Liberian-owned IT solutions provider based in the U.S, said the company builds IT software systems, adding that if any help is needed from his end, he should be notified.

"We are looking at other ways and if there are things that we need to know let us know where we can help; if we can provide the assistance to you, we will do that.

"But, our goal here is to make sure that you have the things that you need to do the work. Let us know, we are willing to do that," he said.

Dorothy Gray, the hospital's administrator who received the computers with a smile, lauded the LIBA-USA and LIBA-Liberia teams for the gesture, noting that the donation will be used for it intended purpose.