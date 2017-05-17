Liberia: Judicial Branch Retreats to Gbarnga for Self-Assessment

Chief Justice Francis S. Korkpor. The retreat will also look at the execution of the strategic plan developed by the judiciary to enhance its competency, integrity, transparency, diligence and tolerance.

Members of the judicial branch of government are gearing up to hold their first retreat in Gbarnga, Bong County to consider ways to improve their services to the people.

The retreat will be held under the theme "Strengthening the Rule of Law in Liberia through Enhanced Judicial Performance," and will take place from today to May 20.

The retreat will be used to assess the judicial system and to examine means to ensure its effectiveness, progress and impact on the public.

This year's retreat will target judges of the Supreme Court, Circuit and Specialized Courts and magistrates.

According to a release, the retreat will also look at the execution of the strategic plan developed by the judiciary to enhance its competency, integrity, transparency, diligence and tolerance.

The deliberations are expected to center on the judges' roles and responsibilities to enhance the work of the judiciary, including judges' shortcomings and how to improve on them.

It will also remind judges to commit to the ideal of dispensing justice fairly, regardless of affiliation, creed and ethnicity, and to work effectively to dispel the negative notions and perceptions of the judiciary by working toward enhancing judicial performance through the just dispensation of the rule of law.

The retreat will create the opportunity for participants to evaluate and critique their own performances with the objective of enhancing effectiveness and efficiency, the release states.

"This activity will inevitably gain the judiciary the respect, trust and confidence of the Liberian people and our international partners," the release noted.

"The retreat for judges is necessary for the judiciary to build upon a credible system of accountability, to reflect and discuss issues on the way forward."