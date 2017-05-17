Angola/Tanzania: Malawi Paired With Tanzania, Mauritius and Angola in 2017 Cosafa Cup

It's fair to say Football Assocviation of Malawi (FAM) is delighted with the a 2017 Cosafa Castle Cup draw conducted on Tuesday as Malawi senior national soccer team, the Flames has been drawn in Group A alongside Mauritius, Angola and neighbours Tanzania.

Group B comprises of Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Madagascar and Seychelles.

A top side in each pool will advance to the quarter finals to complete the quarter final list which already has other tasty fixtures lined up involving Botswana and Zambia while Namibia will play against Lesotho.

The host nation South Africa and Swaziland are on standby and will face winners of Group A and Group B respectively.

The 2017 Cosafa Cup edition will be played in South Africa's North West Province and is scheduled to commence on 25 June and end on 9th July, 2017.

Flames will start their group stage campaign against Tanzania who are the guest nation at this year's tournament on 25th June before facing Mauritius on 27th June and finally Angola on 29th June 2017.