Mauritius: Youth to Play Key Role in the Country's Development, Says PM

The youth will be called upon to play a key role in the country's development. Government will continue to work for the youth as they are the only resource that Mauritius has and together, we can bring about meaningful positive changes.

This statement was made by the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, this morning at Octave Wiéhe Auditorium, Réduit, in his address at the opening ceremony of a workshop on Inspiring Young Leaders of Tomorrow.

The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, aims at preparing the youth present to become young leaders of tomorrow.

The Prime Minister congratulated the head boys and head girls of different colleges who were present at the workshop and stated that they are already considered as leaders and models by their peers. He encouraged the youth to actively participate and interact during the workshop and share the knowledge they have gathered at school and in their locality.

Mr Jugnauth highlighted that one of the main priorities of the Government is that every young person in the country gets the same access to education and knowledge. He also stressed that the help of each and every one, and particularly the youth, is required so as to attain this objective.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister encouraged the youth to acquire maximum knowledge possible. Knowledge will always be useful as it will enable youngsters to become more competent and be better equipped to contribute to the country's development, he underlined.

The head boys and head girls present are already engaged as young leaders and Mr Jugnauth invited them to continue on the same path. The young leaders can help raise awareness and sensitise other persons on the importance of road safety and environment cleanliness, he added. He further pointed out that the youth can play a key role in the fight against drugs and again encouraged them to sensitise the public on the negative effects of drugs on family and society at large.

For her part, the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, encouraged the youth to nurture three core values, namely hard work, self-respect and respect for others. She also highlighted that the reforms in the education sector will enable more youth to acquire knowledge and play their part in the country's development.

Minister Dookun-Luchoomun also underscored that the reforms in the education sector lay emphasis on holistic development as success also depends upon facilitating the creativity of every citizen. In order to attain Sustainable Development Goal 4, she added, skilled persons who can carry out complex multi-functions are needed and this is why Government is giving uttermost importance to youth development.