Ethiopia: Call for Waste Water Treatment to Economical Water Utilization

Experts underlined the need for putting in place waste water treatment solutions with a view to promoting the economical water utilization of potable water and protecting the environment.

Approached by this reporter at the closing session of Energy and Power Expo 2017, the experts said that using latest water treatment technology is a part and parcel in the efforts to protecting the environment.

Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority Communication Head Estifanos Bisrat said the city and the federal governments have given due attention to waste water treatment solutions.

For instance, various projects are being implemented in residential areas such as condominium houses and other places to undertake the treatment, he added.

One of the Israeli Companies at the Expo, Emefcy Value from Wastewater treatment Solutions, Product Manager Mariam Brusilovsky for her part said : "We are here in Ethiopia to offer waste water treatment solutions for places far from a center of waste water."

According to her, the technology enables to offer water out of the treatment to be reused for various purposes."

She said the treated water can be reused for irrigation, toilet, for cleaning, washing and other purposes. The water would be used for drinking due to psychological factors but it has even higher quality than drinking water.

The manager added reusing water through treatment has also advantages to protect the environment. These solutions could be installed in close neighborhoods in an environmental friendly manner, she added.

She said her company is planning to implement the water treatment solutions in some cities in Ethiopia within the next four months.

"The expert added reusing the waste water enables us to save potable water that comes through our pipelines for food and drinking purposes."

Taking part at the expo, TTV Wastewater Solutions Project Coordinator Girma Kebede also said treating wastewater is crucial to protect the environment from damage. "Wastewater harms the ground water, land and the environment. It should be treated to protect these devastating consequence."