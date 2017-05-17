Ethiopia: From Mutual Benefit to Strategic Partnership

opinion

Though it has been half a century since Ethiopia and China started diplomatic relations, they have not yet established the desired level of economic cooperation. But starting from 1991, their relation has gone to new heights rendering the clicking of the two countries one that leans on mutual benefits. Strengthening the relations in 1992 they had signed an economic cooperation agreement.

As Ethiopia hosted the second "China-Africa" Forum, they had deepened their relationship. Currently, the two countries have a long-standing and healthy relation. China reinforces the ongoing rapid growth. Aside from financial support, unstintingly, it extends expertise and technical support. In areas of investment and trade, its back up and cooperation gestures are gigantic.

In the spheres of diplomacy and politics too, its support is an unflagging one. That is why leaders of the two countries reiterate their vibrant diplomatic ties. Including the cooperation agreement that allows the two countries to work and share experience on humanitarian issues, Ethiopia and China have signed cooperation agreements translated into tangible works.

China's support and cooperation in technology transfer, research and education is also high. Specially its assistance in furnishing higher learning institutions and their laboratories with the required state-of-the-art equipment, facilities and teaching materials stands out. It as well plays quite a role in building the human power of such institutions.

In the economic front, when Ethiopia dispatches raw materials to China, conversely, the latter dispatches industrial products to the former depicting their conspicuous economic ties. Various Chinese companies that studied the trade options of the country, allocating a huge sum, have created job opportunities for many. From 1992 to 2015, the overall investment of China in Ethiopia has turned 16.2 billion birr. This is registered as one unmatched by any investment of a foreign country.

Djibouti, which is a gate for Ethiopia's foreign trade, is one of Horn of African countries given prime attention in China's Belt and Road initiative. The Ethiopia-China friendship is tighter in infrastructure development, investment, international and African affairs, among others. It is heartening to note that further forging this relationship and stepping up mutual benefits, efforts are under way to take Ethiopia-China's relation to strategic cooperation. The fact that the Chines president has recently made clear his country's desire to strategize its partnership with Ethiopia substantiates the case in point. The Ethiopia-Djibouti Rail Road is a common project of the two countries.

But as the project is part of China's one Belt and one Road initiative, it is expected that the project will buoy up the relation to continental level. The "Belt and road initiative" started by the two countries is an initiative meant to scale up the economic and investment relation between China and ally or satellite countries, with a sentiment of fraternity. No doubt, this will step up Ethiopia's being a beneficiary country. China's desire to deepen such ties testifies its desire in cementing relations. The partnership is going from ascent to ascent. It shows the two country's commitment to work hand-in-gloves even in trying circumstances. They are in the right route.

This chemistry, in strategic partnership, Ethiopia managed to portray with China is unprecedented in Africa. This is a source of pride to Ethiopia. Ethiopia's success in taking its ties with China to strategic partnership is sign enough that the country's role in maintaining peace and stability in the Horn is lofty. Ethiopia's being a hub to China's projects foreshadows the cementing of the economic ties between the two countries.

Specially it will be a nerve-centre in bringing China's manufacturing industries to Ethiopia. This favourable situation is expected to augment the country's foreign currency earning, for Ethiopia will be a decisive link in the Djibouti-Dakar railway that links East and West Africa and has connection with Ethio-Djbuti Railway.

This will catalyse the import and export trade. Ethiopia is a centre of a broadband fibre optics that helps connect Africa. This is another sign why the balance is tilted towards Ethiopia. Hence seeing the effective utilization of the resource is sagacious. Ethiopian is playing quite a role in connecting African countries. That is why China decided to make Addis Ababa an aviation centre. About 80 per cent of China-Africa's relation will be effected through Ethiopian Airline. This is a golden opportunity the country should utilize optimally and attentively.

It can't be gainsaid that China's Belt and Road Initiative aims at ensuring economic ties and prosperity materialize this mammoth plan. Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania are selected from African countries. This is a golden opportunity. Hence efficiently and effectively utilizing China's partnership, it is possible to ensure a broad-spectrum of benefits.