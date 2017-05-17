17 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: The World Needs Dr. Tedros Adhanom As Director General of WHO

"Our world has changed. Today, we face unprecedented health threats - from pandemics, to antibiotic-resistant infections, to climate change. We need a strong and effective World Health Organization to meet these challenges, " Candidate for WHO Chief Dr.Tedros Adhanom

"A visionary leader, he guided Ethiopia and numerous global health organizations to achieve game-changing results and increase their_impact. An experienced reformer, he transformed Ethiopia's health system to expand quality care and access to tens of millions of Ethiopians, and helped key global actors like The Global Fund and the Roll Back Malaria Partnership operate with greater efficiency and effectiveness. And, a skilled diplomat, his collaborative, context-specific, and solutions-oriented approach to global health and international relations is respected worldwide."

As WHO Director-General, Dr. Tedros' vision, collaborative approach and proven effectiveness will help WHO better protect the health of all people.

Ethiopia

