17 May 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Chinese Company Investing in Ethiopia's Eastern Industry Zone

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Tsegay Hagos

One of the best examples of Chinese investment in manufacturing in the African continent can be found in Ethiopia's Eastern Industry Zone, according to CGTN.

The zone lies just outside the country's capital Addis Ababa, and has become a place for manufacturing excellence and a platform for developing and transferring skills.

Since its inception seven years ago, the Eastern Industry Zone has been showcasing the positive impact of Chinese industrial development.

The zone now houses famous Chinese manufacturers such as Huajian shoes and Lifan motors.

Many of the Chinese car manufacturers are gaining easy access to the Ethiopian market mainly because their vehicles are well designed, durable and above all affordable.

The Eastern Industry zone is praised for motivating Ethiopia's journey to industrialization, and this is also a place where thousands of Ethiopians have been employed and gained skills.

Ethiopia

States Split On Funding Mechanisms to Bail Out EAC

East African Community (EAC) partner states are divided on the proposed financing mechanisms to bail out the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.