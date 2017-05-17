Ethiopia: Reflections On 'May 28' and the Press

opinion

The celebration of the 26th anniversary of 'May 28', the downfall of the Derg and the taking over of power by the EPRDF-led establishment, is just a few days away. At this point in time, certain considerations and assessments may be done on what has been done during the past two and a half decades under the current government. Such period may not be considered long by the historical standards of a country, but in our case, since we are talking about the advent of a democratic order for the first time in the history of this country, it could very well be considered a milestone.

One can look back at May 28, 1991, from a number of perspectives and there will be many in the coming days and weeks, but the purpose of this piece is to focus on what this event meant in terms of the development of the press, and how it has tried to cope with issues of freedom of expression as opposed to how the same issue affected the previous regimes.

Various causes could be attributed to the causes of the positive as well as the negative results of this huge element that we call the press. And of course it is undoubtedly one of the pillars of any democratic order and government by any standards.

Incidentally, the World Free Press day was marked both here and internationally just a couple of weeks ago with the theme: "Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media's role in advancing peaceful, just and inclusive societies." And as usual we took on the opportunity to reconsider the status of our press and the press in the world at large as well. A lot of considerations and observations were made in relation to the press, lots of discussions were carried out whilst research papers were presented at certain occasions and certain recommendations made.

What is expected of us is to ponder on the implications of what a 'free press' can mean for us; in what way it can make significant contribution to the efforts of the government (or the nation as a whole) and all its partners, both in the public as well as in the private sector, in the effort to transform the society to a new high and to put the country on an ambitious development trajectory that would put it to the level of middle income economies.

Political academics often say that the basis of any analysis regarding anything that has to do with government must begin in terms of the rule of law and the constitution.

The mother of all laws in any nation is, of course, the constitution and it defines what kind of society we are going to be and where we are heading. In this sense, we can very easily pride ourselves for having a brilliant and one of the most advanced constitutions out there by any measure. The issue may lie to what extent we managed to strictly follow each and every provision of this supreme legislation and what kind of understanding we have about it.

Abiding by the principles of the constitution is, hence, a must and a starting 'sine qua non' point just as any religious faith would begin with 'trust in God'. The constitution is the supreme law of the land as stated clearly and unequivocally at Article 9 which states: "The constitution is the supreme law of the land ..." The importance of the constitution cannot be overstated as the fundamental law of any democratic establishment, given that it serves as a limit, a lawful limit, to the potentially unfettered powers of any form of government. That is why the limits of powers and privileges are clearly transcribed in the supreme law of the land with clear boundaries and lines.

In such state of affairs, the media, particularly, the press, is one of the most important tools that help ensure all three tiers of government take all the necessary caution not to overstep the limits of their constitutional powers; while also providing the appropriate means of representation for various voices, which is even more crucial in a country such as ours where there are a plethora of interests at stake given the heterogeneity of the society and the various interests.

This is what must be done in any democracy, and this is what we see being reported by the media in all democratic states. A tangible example can be how, in recent days, the press is handling and monitoring the activities of the President of the United States or the White House, or how the various 'checks and balances' are constantly being invoked when there was a perception and risk that the President was overstepping his executive powers.

Turning our focus to the role of the press in our country specifically, we can say that it has evolved along the years. One can raise a number of questions in this regard. Has it developed or has it stunted? Has its evolution been proportional to the economic successes the government has been registering and become 'motive of pride'? One could wonder what happened then to a once flourishing press corps.

Why are there only a few papers and magazines and why are they printed in really few thousands of copies? Especially in proportion to the growth of the population, the economy or even the electronic media, which has now expanded in number. The press or shall we say, the print media, appears to have made a step backwards with recent developments rather than catch up with the other positive results of the country.

If we agree in acknowledging that a democracy, any true democracy, needs a press that is independent, strong, reliable, and ethically respectful of the profession, then our analysis of the current tangible state becomes easier and clearer. And the risk of being misunderstood becomes remote and unlikely.

We can agree very easily that we do not have the kind of press that we would like to have that is purposefully participating in the expression of free thoughts and ideas to a population of the size and variety of Ethiopia.

The needs of the Ethiopian people are immeasurable and probably infinite. When we talk about the current press, the numbers are not encouraging, while the quality could be better.

Disregarding the private and public categorization of the press, we can say that the medium has the responsibility to inform the public about their day to day activities both in the public as well as about the private sector, and raise their awareness on key issues, and be a voice for the voiceless, for the suppressed, for the underprivileged and for the neglected. If we can agree on the role of the press in the above stated terms or sense, there should not be too many problems in identifying the strengths as well as the limitations of the current press in our country.