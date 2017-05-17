Ethiopia: Committee Urges Ministry to Strengthen Green Development

The Ministry of Water Irrigation and Electricity presented its Nine-month performance report to the Natural Resource Development and Environmental Protection Affairs Standing Committee of the House of People's Representatives yesterday.

Presenting the report, Minister Dr. Eng. Sileshi Bekele said that the ministry is doing its level best in generating power from renewable energy sources.

Rural electrification program benefiting 60-70 million peoples is the focus area of the ministry for the next three years, he added.

Several water and wind power projects are nearing completion, in which most of them have achieved over 50 per cent completion, he said and adding, the GERD overall performance has reached 58.4 per cent.

He said that the ministry has set to generate 11,223.65 Giga watt hour energy in the reported period and generated 10,334.54 GW Hour energy (92 per cent).

The minister further said that it has earned more than 49 million USD from power export to Sudan and Djibouti.

According to him, financial shortage, trained human power turn out as well as false reports and contractors' technical, material and financial limitations were the major hurdles for the effective implementations of projects.

After hearing the report, the Committee Deputy Chairperson Jembernesh Kinfe urged the Ministry to strengthen green economy development and supervision and support towards the execution of mega projects.

She emphasized that the ministry should succeed efforts regarding mobilizing the country's economic development, since carries out the leading mega projects; like power supply and huge irrigation projects.

Ten towns out of the 15 towns coordinated drinking water projects have been completed while remaining ones are nearing completion, she said and added, all stakeholders should work closely for completion of the project.

She underlined that the ministry should intensify activities towards rural electrification and meet power demand of various industries across the nation.

According to her, upgrading substations and transformers capacity, solving power disruptions and accomplishing mega projects on time should be the focus areas of the ministry.