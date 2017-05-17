17 May 2017

Liberia Revenue Authority Uncovers Fake Revenue Instruments

Monrovia — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), through its Customs Compliance and Enforcement Division, has discovered about 20 fake revenue instruments in the last few days.

The LRA says that it has observed that there is a grand syndicate in the production of fake revenue instruments including vehicle registration, driver's license certificates, government flag receipts, customs documents, as well as business registration documents that were discovered during a two-days.

Two of those persons involved in the production of these fake revenue documents and robbing the country of legitimate revenues have been forwarded to the Liberia National Police for further investigation.

Most of those involved in the unscrupulous acts are reported to be expeditors and employees of government ministries and agencies, who are conniving with other fraudsters outside.

The criminal act extends beyond vehicle and business registration certificates.

The LRA is meanwhile calling on the public to help stand up against this threat to economic development of mama Liberia by reporting all such acts to the LRA.

The LRA is also warning that those criminals involved will not escape with impunity.

