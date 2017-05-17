The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, has said that government's decision to close down 1,866 schools was guided by its passion for qualitative education.

The effective date for the closure is September 1, but the action has attracted criticisms with some analysts arguing that the "sudden" closure would shoot up the cost of primary education.

The analysts have also expressed fear that some children may have to go to school outside their communities as many areas would be left without any.

But the commissioner, who reacted to the criticisms in an interview with journalists on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, said that the schools were shut down because they were not approved.

"The schools were shut down because they were illegal and offered poor quality education to the populace.

"Government will not allow schools to operate without approval. The schools have proved to be irresponsible entities because they do not pay taxes to the state.

"Aside poor quality, the schools operate underground and have no respect for the rules guiding the establishment and running of private schools in River State," he said.

