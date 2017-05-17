17 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Corruption Trial of Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta Stalled

Tagged:

Related Topics

The inability of the prosecution to produce exhibits to be used in the ongoing trial of Supreme Court judge, Sylvester Ngwuta, on Wednesday stalled the trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Ngwuta is standing trial on an amended 13-count charge of corruption related offences, bordering on money laundering and other financial crimes.

The prosecuting counsel, O. O. Fatunde, had on May 16 pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to enable him present the exhibits in the next adjourned date.

At the resumed hearing, Ms. Fatunde informed the court that the exhibits were yet to arrive for some unknown reasons.

"It is not our intention to waste the time of the court and the defence, we are asking for a short date convenient for the court to come and continue with the trial," she said.

The counsel to Mr. Ngwuta, Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the application, but stated that the defendant is more anxious to defend himself than the prosecution is to prosecute him.

The judge, John Tosho, adjourned the matter until May 25 and 26 for continuation of hearing.

NAN

Nigeria

Why Rivers State Is Shutting Down 1,866 Schools - Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, has said that government's decision to close down 1,866… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.