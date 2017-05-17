Nigeria: Corruption Trial of Supreme Court Justice Ngwuta Stalled

The inability of the prosecution to produce exhibits to be used in the ongoing trial of Supreme Court judge, Sylvester Ngwuta, on Wednesday stalled the trial at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Mr. Ngwuta is standing trial on an amended 13-count charge of corruption related offences, bordering on money laundering and other financial crimes.

The prosecuting counsel, O. O. Fatunde, had on May 16 pleaded with the court to adjourn the matter to enable him present the exhibits in the next adjourned date.

At the resumed hearing, Ms. Fatunde informed the court that the exhibits were yet to arrive for some unknown reasons.

"It is not our intention to waste the time of the court and the defence, we are asking for a short date convenient for the court to come and continue with the trial," she said.

The counsel to Mr. Ngwuta, Kanu Agabi, did not oppose the application, but stated that the defendant is more anxious to defend himself than the prosecution is to prosecute him.

The judge, John Tosho, adjourned the matter until May 25 and 26 for continuation of hearing.

