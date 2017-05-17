Nigeria: You Are Cleaning Lagos At Your Expense, Lagos Govt Tells PSP Operators

The Lagos State government on Wednesday told private waste operators in the state (also known as Private Sector Participants, PSP operators) that their continued operation in the state is at their own expense.

"The fact that the waste managers are cleaning the state does not mean they have been employed as they are doing so at their own will," counsel to the state government told Justice Oyekan Abdullahi of a Lagos High Court.

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, counsel to the PSP operators, had earlier informed the court that the state had rebuffed the court's intervention for a resolution between both parties.

"The first to third defendants have indicated their unwillingness to settle," said Mr. Adegboruwa.

Despite the Lagos government's refusal to settle with the PSP operators, Mr. Adegboruwa said the waste operators "are still cleaning the entire space of Lagos State."

Mrs. Abdullahi adjourned the matter till June 22 for ruling.