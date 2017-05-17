17 May 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria Condemns Mutiny in Cote d' Ivoire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah

The Federal Government of Nigeria has wishes to condemned in strong terms the recent developments in Cote d'Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country's Armed Forces mutinied against the Government.

In a statement by the Senior Special assistant media to the Acting President, Laolu Akande, said Nigeria expresses strong and unflinching support for the Government of President Alhassan Ouattara and welcomes ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis.

"In this context, the Federal Government urges the parties to the crisis to exercise maximum restraint, remain calm and continue with dialogue and negotiations with the Government of President Ouattara, he said.

Nigeria also urged the mutineers to return to their barracks and to refrain from any action capable of undermining the peace, security and democracy in the country.

"The Federal Government further urges the people of Cote d'Ivoire to remain steadfast in their support for the Government and to refrain from giving support to the mutineers in the overall interest of peace, tranquillity, good order and prosperity of the country" Akande stated.

Nigeria

Political Elites Hid Behind Military to Steal Billions of Dollars - Report

A new report has highlighted how Nigeria's political elites for years hid under the cover of the country's military to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.