17 May 2017

GroundUp (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marikana Residents Clean Up Rubbish Dump

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thembela Ntongana

Marikana informal settlement residents in Philippi East have started their own clean up campaign on one of three open fields used by residents to discard household waste.

On Monday, GroundUp published an article on the rubbish in Marikana that had not been collected in nine months.

Since then, community members with the assistance from the Social Justice Coalition (SJC) have started cleaning up the rubbish tip.

Mbulelo Madinga, a resident who lives nearby, said residents used to burn the rubbish to try and get rid of the foul smell it caused in the area.

Another resident, Bonelwa Manyube, said the smell has been getting steadily worse.

"How do you eat with this smell?" she asked. She also said the rubbish hand now closed their pathway to the local shops.

"We get maggots and flies [inside our homes] ... There are no parks and soccer fields in the area. Our children have to play close to this dirt," said Manyube, who was part of the clean-up.

Axolile Notywala from the SJC's Local Government Programme said they had brought 200 plastic bags for the clean up.

Notywala said that the community had asked the SJC to help them raise the issue with the City of Cape Town.

"This is a start, but we need to discuss with the community on how to force the City to come and clean, because we have been trying to get them here amicably.

"We know through media articles that this is private land, but seemingly they [the City] have been selective by providing one service and not another. These are people living within the boundaries of the municipality. They have the responsibility to provide the services," he said.

Mayoral Committee Member for Informal Settlements Councillor Xanthea Limberg told GroundUp on Monday that the land was private and was zoned for industrial usage which meant that the City was limited in the extent of services it could legally provide.

She said that the City had been providing ad-hoc refuse removal, but due to illegal electrical connections in the informal settlement, solid waste vehicles battled to gain access.

After they had filled all 200 bags with rubbish, residents dumped them in a waste container used by the City's Expanded Public Works Programme workers. About half the field was cleared.

South Africa

Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.