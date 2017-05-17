17 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Failure to Bring Dasuki to Court 'An Oversight' - DSS

By Clement A. Oloyede

The Department of State Services (DSS) has said its failure to bring former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki to an FCT High Court yesterday for his ongoing trial was an oversight.

Daily Trust reported earlier today that yesterday was the second time in less than one week that the DSS failed to produce Dasuki for trials being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dasuki has remained in the custody of the DSS since December, 2015 despite several courts granting him bail to which the Federal Government has not yet complied with.

At the resumed hearing today, EFCC's counsel, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) told the court that although he was unable to reach the Director of Legal at the DSS, his office (EFCC) contacted DSS and was told that yesterday's failure to bring Dasuki to court was an oversight.

Dasuki was also absent today when the matter was called for continuation of hearing. To this, Jacobs said he was told by the DSS that today's absence was as a result of Dasuki being 'indisposed' (sick).

The trial judge while adjourning the trial to July 11 and 12 warned that "extraneous considerations should not be allowed to interfere" with the trial. He said the proceedings of court should not be taken lightly.

Nigeria

