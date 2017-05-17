Nigeria: First Gazetted Nigerian Actor, Baban Larai, Dies

Yola — The first gazetted Nigerian actor‎, Abdullahi Abubakar Song, alias Baban Larai, has died in Yola on Sunday after a brief illness.

Baban Larai, who started acting during the colonial era, had appeared in several shows broadcast on publicity mobile cinema and on television.

He served as the chairman of Adamawa State Local Government Service Commission ‎during the administration of former Governor Boni Haruna.

Baban Larai died at the age of 84 and is survived by four children, including Jummai Bashir, who is the permanent secretary, Adamawa State ‎Ministry of Youths and Sports.

‎A veteran journalist, Abdullahi Isa No-Sweat, described the death as monumental loss to the nation, saying the deceased had contributed to theatre development and to nation-building.

According to him, the deceased started acting during the colonial era when ‎the British government needed cotton to feed its industries in Manchester and used the mobile cinema to mobilise farmers to grow the crop in commercial quantity.

"He (Abdullahi) travelled in Land Rover vehicle to cotton growing areas including Kano and Funtua ‎for awareness campaign. Then he was asked to produce a film but he could not find actors. He approached many people but all of them declined so the white man directed him to become the actor. He played a cast ' Baban Larai' and Maman Shata played the background music," he said.