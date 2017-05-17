Nigeria: Osinbajo Fails to Inaugurate New Ministers Again

The inauguration of two new ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) is not taking place today again.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Senate, had two weeks ago, screened and confirmed Ocheni and Hassan as ministers, but they are yet to be sworn in.

Ministers are usually sworn in and assigned portfolios a week after their confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, who died over a year ago; while Hassan is to replace Mrs Amina Mohammed, who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

The Presidency has maintained sealed lips on why the two new ministers are yet to be inaugurated.

Professor Osinbajo has been acting as president since May 7 when President Muhammadu Buhari headed for the United Kingdom for a follow-up consultation with his doctors who are to determine the length of his stay there.