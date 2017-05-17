17 May 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Fails to Inaugurate New Ministers Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isiaka Wakili

The inauguration of two new ministers, Stephen Ocheni (Kogi) and Suleiman Hassan (Gombe) is not taking place today again.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is currently presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting inside the Council Chambers of the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Senate, had two weeks ago, screened and confirmed Ocheni and Hassan as ministers, but they are yet to be sworn in.

Ministers are usually sworn in and assigned portfolios a week after their confirmation by the upper legislative chamber.

Ocheni is to replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi, who died over a year ago; while Hassan is to replace Mrs Amina Mohammed, who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

The Presidency has maintained sealed lips on why the two new ministers are yet to be inaugurated.

Professor Osinbajo has been acting as president since May 7 when President Muhammadu Buhari headed for the United Kingdom for a follow-up consultation with his doctors who are to determine the length of his stay there.

Nigeria

Why Rivers State Is Shutting Down 1,866 Schools - Commissioner

The Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Kaniye Ebeku, has said that government's decision to close down 1,866… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.