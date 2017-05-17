Nigeria: Adam Oshiomhole's Wife, 334 Other Foreigners Get Nigerian Citizenship

The wife of former governor of Edo State, Lara Oshiomhole and 334 other foreign Nationals were today, granted Nigerian citizenship.

The Cape Verdean model got married to Adam Oshiomhole in 2015.

The foreigners were issued their certificate of citizenship at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Interior, Abuja.

While speaking at the event, Minister of Interior Abdulrahman Dambazau said the ministry received over 500 applications from foreign Nationals seeking to be citizens of Nigeria but only 335 got approval.

Out of the 335 who got the approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to become Nigerian citizens, 245 were for Naturalization while 90 were for foreign women married to Nigerian men.

Dambazau said the granting of citizenship certificate to the foreigners was part of efforts targeted towards attracting foreign investment into the country.

He also said the exercise was in line with the present administration's move to improve the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

Dambazau therefore, charged them to not only contribute to the development of the country but also project her image in good light.

Speaking earlier, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mohammadu Machido urged the new Nigerian citizens to study the laws of the country in order not to break any of them.

He reminded them that as they were enjoying the rights and privileges as Nigerian citizens, they should make their own contributions to the development of the land.

While speaking on behalf of the awardees, Dr. Lambert Shumbusho assured that they will obey the rules and regulations of Nigeria while also contributing their quota to her development.