17 May 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Tokozile Xasa Meets With Industry Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister Tokozile Xasa today met and engaged with industry leaders at a breakfast event held at Southern Sun Elangeni in Durban.

The event afforded the Minister an opportunity to share her vision for the sector, and to encourage industry leaders to work together on the initiatives that will make tourism inclusive and sustainable under the "I do Tourism" banner. This campaign was launched yesterday by President Jacob Zuma and Minister Xasa at an event attended by government and industry stakeholders.

"We are looking at diversifying the sector and creating an environment that is conducive for the growth of the sector and inclusive for the creation of an economy enabling new entrants.

"Processes are underway to finalise our National Tourism Sector Strategy (NTSS). As government, we have an opportunity to turn the economy around, and we need your input as drivers of this sector.

"We appreciate the work that the industry is doing, and it has contributed positively to the GDP and creating employment opportunities.

"We also appreciate how you have embraced the Executive Development Programme (EDP) for Women in Tourism. The women who enrolled in the Programme, will be graduating soon and this could not have been achieved without you," said Xasa.

Chairman of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA), Mr.Tito Mboweni, thanked the Minister for making time to engage with industry players, and indicated that they look forward to further engagements on issues which affect the industry.

"Tourism is a robust and exciting industry that drives economic activity. We need to take full advantage of this and ensure that issues pertaining to safety and security, tax levies and government regulations that infringe on how the industry does its work are addressed," said Mboweni.

CEO Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA), Ms. Mmatsatsi Ramawela, lauded the department's efforts to continuously engage and consult with the industry, and reaffirmed the industry's commitment to work with government in advancing the industry.

"On behalf of my colleagues in the industry, I reaffirm our commitment to support you as you fulfil your mandate as the Tourism Minister. We rally behind the "I do Tourism" campaign, and look forward to further engagements with you as we grow tourism," said Ramawela.

Issued by: Department of Tourism

South Africa

Families of Trapped Lily Mine Workers Each Paid R200 000 - Labour Union

The families of the three trapped Lily Mine workers have each been paid a lump sum of R200 000. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.