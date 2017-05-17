South Africa: Minister Nathi Nhleko Announces Multi-Million Spatial and Economic Development Project for Coastal Areas

press release

A multi-million spatial and economic development initiative will see 333 harbour and coastal properties developed and rehabilitated, Public Works Minister Nathi Nhleko announced in his maiden budget vote speech delivered in Parliament on Tuesday.

"These repair and maintenance work projects will assist in creating additional work opportunities to improve the quality of lives of our people in the Western Cape Province," highlighted Nhleko.

He said that R400 million has been allocated for the first phase of the project that entails dredging and removal of sunken vessels in Hout Bay, Gordons Bay and Kalk Bay.

"The ideals of our radical economic transformation require employment multipliers as well as skills transfer programmes that are dedicated at enhancing our democracy and building an equitable society," he stressed.

Nhleko reported that his department has facilitated 2,3 million work opportunities through the Expanded Public Works Programme in the infrastructure, social, environment, culture and the non-state sectors.

Six hundred thousand and sixty thousand of these work opportunities were created in all spheres of government during the 2016/2017 financial year, he alluded.

The EPWP Integrated Grant worth R 1 billion is to be disbursed to eligible public bodies and incentivize Non-Profit Organizations (NPO's) among other implementers facilitate creation of additional 1,4 million work opportunities.

"This will also allow the poorest members of society to generate income by providing services to their communities," Nhleko underscored.

Issued by: Department of Public Works