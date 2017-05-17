17 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Top Limpopo Education Dept Official in Court for Alleged Bribery

Tagged:

Related Topics

The assistant director of the Limpopo Department of Education appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Wednesday after he was arrested for allegedly taking a bribe.

Mbhazima David Mabasa, 58, was granted bail of R1 000.

He was arrested in Polokwane on Tuesday.

Mabasa was responsible for the University of Venda's bursaries.

Captain Matimba Maluleke said Mabasa had allegedly demanded R4 400 from one of the student's parents in order to approve their bursary.

Maluleke said Mabasa was arrested after he had received the bribe.

The case was postponed to June 13.

Source: News24

South Africa

Clean-Up Operations Underway Following Heavy KwaZulu Natal Rains

Mop up operations are underway in KwaZulu-Natal following four days of heavy rains and snowfall, the Department of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.