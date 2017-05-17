South Africa: Umkhanyakude Operations Continue to Reap Results

press release

Police deployed along the Kosi Bay Border, followed up on intelligence with regards to suspects involved in a robbery that took place at a lodge in the Emanguzi area which resulted in the arrest of two suspects.

On 5 May 2017 at 18:30, three unknown men armed with firearms and pangas entered the premises and demanded cash and firearms. They took six firearms, cellphones, cash and other items from the business premises. On Monday, 15 May 2017, the team with the assistance of the Tactical Response Team deployed at the border, proceeded to a house at KwaGeorge, Emanguzi where they arrested two brothers for the robbery.

They were found in possession of six unlicensed firearms which included three pistols, a revolver, a 308 hunting rifle, a shotgun and 42 rounds of ammunition. They were also found in possession of an Ipad, cellphones, jewellery and other items suspected to be taken during the robbery. The suspects are facing charges for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, armed robbery and possession of stolen property. The suspects, aged 26 and 35, appeared today in the Emanguzi Magistrates Court. They were remanded into custody until 18 May 2017 to allow for further investigation.

On Tuesday, 9 May 2017, the team deployed in the Umkhanyakude area acted on intelligence with regards to a Toyota Hilux double cab suspected to be stolen. Police officers spotted the vehicle heading towards the border and a chase ensued. The suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. Investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen in Pretoria earlier this month.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the team deployed in the Umkhanyakude for the recovery of the firearms. "We are pleased with the recent successes achieved by police officers deployed in the area. We are urging the community to continue working with police officers deployed in that area to bring criminals living in that community to book," he said.

Yesterday a group of protesters blocked all main roads into Msinga with stones and burning tyres. They also damage property and looted shops in Msinga. The protesters were allegedly dissatisfied with the level of service delivery in the area and was demanding answers from the local municipality. Police who were called in to maintain peace and order, were attacked by protestors. Five police vehicles were damaged when protesters hurled stones at police. Police officers arrested 18 persons who were involved in the illegal protests. They were charged with public violence and malicious damage to property. All 18 suspects will appear in the Msinga Magistrates Court later today. The situation is still tense in the area with some of the roads still being blocked with stones and burning tyres. Police are in the area to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of all citizens.