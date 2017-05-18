Kenya: Sportpesa Shortlisted for African Sports Industry Awards

Photo: Sportpesa

SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri, left, and La Liga president Javier Tebas pose for photos after the signing of the partnership in Spain on April 26, 2017.

In what has been an eventful day at the leading betting firm, SportPesa on Thursday added Yanga SC to their sponsorship portfolio, announcing a shirt sponsorship deal with the 26-time Tanzania league champions.

SportPesa Tanzania's official partnership with Yanga, on an initial five-year deal, was announced at the club's headquarters in Jangwani, Dar es salaam.

The Dar announcement came as SportPesa were picked to battle it out with international giants for the top accolades in the fourth edition of the Discovery Sports Industry Awards (DSIA) in Johannesburg Thursday night.

SportPesa has been nominated in two categories -- "Best African Sponsorship", for its support to the grassroots league Super 8, the national womens' football team Harambee Starlets and the men's team Harambee Stars, and the "Pan African Campaign of the Year" category for its "Made of Winners" campaign.

The DSIA fetes companies and sports agencies which have done exemplary work in the business of sport and showcases all the great work done every year by nominees and winners.

This year's awards will take place Thursday evening at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg where SportPesa will be represented by its East Africa chief executive Ronald Karauri.

ECSTATIC FANS

SportPesa is nominated alongside Barclays (Barclays Premier League) and Safaricom (Safaricom Marathon) in the Best African Sponsorship category and Barclays (Barclays Premier League - Switch to Better) in the Pan African Campaign of the Year category.

In Dar, SportPesa Tanzania chief executive Pavel Slavkov and Yanga vice chairman Clement Sanga signed the shirt sponsorship contract in a ceremony witnessed by club leaders and a section of the club's ecstatic fans.

"This is yet another gesture by SportPesa to showcase our commitment to football development in Tanzania. We are more than happy to work with Young Africans, a great club.

"By assisting such clubs, we believe football will progress to the levels that will improve even the national side," the director of administration and compliance at SportPesa Tanzania, Abbas Tarimba told the gathering at Jangwani.

"The partnership between SportPesa and Yanga is a joint effort by the two parties aimed at ensuring the club follows modern methods of management and it grows to be self-sustaining," Sanga added.

The agreement that will see the SportPesa brand feature on the club's shirt starting from the 2017/18 through to the 2021/22 seasons.

Yanga is the second team after Simba SC that SportPesa Tanzania has partnered with since officially opening their operations in the country on May 9.