18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Fufa Vote Regional Delegates in Polls

By Ismail Dhakaba Kigongo & Mudangha Kolyangha

Kampala — Today represents one of the most important steps of constituting the Fufa General Assembly that will turn vote the federation president in August.

Elections for regional representatives to Fufa's most powerful organ for the eight regions are scheduled to take place. In all, there are 48 delegates from the regions.

This is the second phase of a process that started with voting district representatives last month.

While it's a procession for some of the delegates as a significant number of whom have sailed through unopposed, close contests are expected in Kampala and Buganda regions.

Each of the eight regions, among which are Buganda, Kampala, West Nile, Eastern, North Eastern, Kitara, Western and Northen, will vote six delegates.

In one the four zones of Buganda, there are intriguing contest between former Fufa publicist Rogers Mulindwa and Sulait Makumbi.

Fufa executive committee member Sam Mpiima also faces Abdul Sekabira and Ismail Kalanda for one of the slots in elections to be held at Fufa House.

Joseph Mwanje went through unopposed for Buganda as did all six delegates from West Nile and North-Eastern.

That's the same for Kampala representatives who include Fufa president Moses Magogo, Hamid Juma, Sande Moni Muyanja and Haruna Tamale who went through without any opposition.

There will an interesting contest between Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana and Fufa Excom member Darius Mogoye for the 24 Kampala region club votes.

In eastern region, Jamal Ngobi (Tororo), Sam Lwere (Budaka) and Latif Mafuko (Mbale) are unopposed.

There, Crispus Muwinda (Bugiri) is tussling out with Mr Jowali Kyeyago (Mayuge), Issa Magola (Iganga) is battling Richard Kimera (Jinja).

Kampala and Buganda vote today at Fufa House. Eastern region votes tomorrow. Western will decide on Saturday as well as Kitara and Northern.

