Uganda: Waiswa Completes Transition From 16 to Number 'One'

Kampala — When Charles Waiswa hits the deck first for the ICC World Cricket League Division Three opener next Tuesday against Canada at Lugogo, it will feel new.

The left-arm medium fast bowler has undergone major transformation since his first class debut for Uganda in 2005 against Kenya.

Waiswa, then 17, must have have had a longer run-up like most young bowlers and hair that was hardly longer than one inch as many schools have always demanded.

Today, it's impossible not to notice the short spiky hairstyle.

Now, his shirt number, something that most sportsmen feel an attachment to, has changed significantly over the past 12 years.

"I admired Makhaya Ntini so I chose to wear shirt No. 16 at the time," Waiswa said in reference the South Africa bowler.

When Ntini retired in 2009, Waiswa wasn't static. "After Ntini left, I chose Scott Styris' 56," Waiswa added at the Cricket Cranes' kit unveiling on Tuesday.

Perhaps, Waiswa had designs on emulating the New Zealander's all-round skills. Styris retired into television punditry in 2011.

Soon after, Wasiwa took a break until two years. Upon his return, his admiration had now shifted to Australian left-armer Mitchell Johnson.

"I dropped my previous shirt number for Johnson's 25," Waiswa explained. You could immediately draw symmetry.

Both Waiswa and Johnson are left-armers, swing the ball either side of the wicket and opened the bowling for their countries.

This has enticed Waiswa into changing his shirt number to 1, thereby finding his own voice. "Since I open the bowling, I picked 'One'," he concluded.

At the time of the debut, Kenneth Kamyuka opened the bowling for Uganda. Barring a tweak Waiswa will take that role against Canada next Tuesday.

This should probably spur him into his first five wicket haul.

In 28 matches, he has taken 35 wickets at an average of 27.22 runs with a strike rate of a wicket every 35.2 balls. His economy stands at an impressive 4.66 runs per over.

The former Jinja SSS and Makerere College student will effectively lead Uganda's hunt for promotion into Division Two by ensuring Uganda reaches the final of the six-team tournament.