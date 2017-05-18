Uganda: Residents Demonstrate Over Road

Kakumiro — Residents in Igayaza Trading Centre along the Kakumiro-Hoima road in Birembo Sub-county, Kakumiro District have protested against the proposed diversion of the road from Igayaza Trading Centre to Kisija, which is about 2km away from the trading centre.

The trading centre is located along the Kakumiro-Buhimba road, which is among the several oil roads earmarked for tarmacking ahead of oil production in 2020 in the Albertine region.

Police from Kakumiro dispersed off a few residents last Tuesday who had been incited by some local leaders.

However, Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has down played the demonstration, saying it was unnecessary because there is no any confirmation of diverting the road yet.

An official who spoke to Daily Monitor and did not want to be disclosed because she is not the agency's official spokesperson, said experts are still carrying out surveys to establish the route of the road adding that people should remain calm and avoid being misled by self-seekers.

The official warned residents against politicising the road project by people who fear missing out on compensation of their property in case the route is diverted.

Ms Hanifah Lubega, the social cooperate manager in charge of Western region, UNRA, recently led a technical team from the authority in a meeting with different stakeholders and said experts in environment and other key areas in early March started surveying the areas, which will be affected by the road project.

The road will be crucial in the construction of a pipeline from Hoima to Tanga port in Tanzania.

She said the Kakumiro-Buhimba road will be tarmacked using funds from the EXIM Bank of China.

Two companies which are yet to be disclosed have already expressed interest in the tender of constructing this road.

While marking the 31st NRM anniversary in Masindi District in January, President Museveni said critical oil roads must be strengthened in order to allow the oil refinery equipment and pipeline sections to be transported smoothly.

These roads are Kigumba-Masindi-Hoima-Kagadi-Kyenjojo, which are already under primary construction stage.

Mubende-Kakumiro-Kagadi-Ndaiga which is also under construction. Others are; Kakumiro-Nkondo-Nalweyo-Buhimba, Hoima-Butiba and Rusarila-Kabamba-Ntutsi-Sembabule road.

