18 May 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Ssematimba in Fitness Race As Cricket Cranes Run Out of Reserves

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — Cricket Cranes coach Steve Tikolo could have a major decision on his hands with less than a week to the start of ICC World Cricket League Division Three tournament.

This is after Lawrence Ssematimba admitted he is in a race against time to be fit for the tournament that bowls off in the country on Tuesday.

The first choice wicketkeeper who also missed last month's Easter Series against Kenya is struggling with a groin injury.

"Previously I would feel pain when I squat but I have been working with the coach and the physiotherapist to see my progress.

"Yesterday I worked out and I was not feeling the pain. But I'll have to do more squats to assess it," explained Ssematimba.

"I've been pushing hard to see that I improve in the next days. There are more physiotherapists coming from Canada and I'll be in contact with them to see how they can help.

"During the Kenya Series I was at 50 per cent but now I would say I am at 80 per cent," added Ssematimba who could be replaced by Naeem Bardai in the 14-man team. The UK-based Bardai was initially one of the four players put on the standby list that has since been reduced to two players. This followed failure by Uganda Cricket Association (UCA) to secure clearance of England based Lloyd Paternott's in time for the event.

David Wabwire is meanwhile believed to be held back by academic engagements.

"Wabwire is still on the reserve list while Patternott failed to attain the required fitness," insisted national team coordinator Jeremy Kibuukamusoke when contacted.

