17 May 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Lawmaker 'Committed Political Suicide By Leaving PDP' - Party Chairman

Photo: Premium Times
By Andrew Ajijah

Hours after a lawmaker announced in Abuja that he was dumping his Peoples Democratic Party for the All Progressives Congress, his former party described his action as "political suicide."

The Chairman of the PDP in Plateau State, Damishi Sango, also said the party expelled Edward Pwajok, who represents Jos east/south in the House of Representatives, for anti-party activities.

"Edward Pwajok has committed political suicide by leaving PDP," the party chairman said. "Nobody should lose sleep because Edward Pwajok has left PDP. He has left for good, this is an opportunity for someone to occupy his place, so we are happy."

"There are ungrateful people in the party, I am talking about Edward Pwajok, Pwajok had benefited so much in the party.

"The party made him what he is today politically, and he chose to leave us this way; I learnt that Lalong even went there in (Abuja) to receive him into APC."

After the Speaker of the House of Representatives read a letter on Wednesday announcing Mr. Pwajok's decision, the latter was welcomed into the APC by Governor Simon Lalong, who was in the House chamber.

Mr. Sango, whose PDP led Plateau until it lost the 2015 governorship election in the state, however said the party would continue to succeed without the lawmaker, a lawyer.

The party chairman spoke at the PDP secretariat in Jos shortly after receiving two political groups who announced thier royalty to the party leadership.

The party also discussed possible ways of winning future elections, particularly pending local government elections.

