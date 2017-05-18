Rwanda: British Singer Joss Stone to Perform in Kigali

After postponing her concert in November last year, British soul artiste Joscelyn Eve Stoker, better known as Joss Stone is expected to perform in Kigali at the 'Live and Unplugged' concert at Kigali Marriott Hotel on June 1.

The concert is being organised by Afrogroov in partnership with Kigali Marriott Hotel, the host of the concert.

The event organisers told The New Times that the show will feature the best of Stone's music.

"It is going to be a live show so the audience should expect original live acoustic music of Stone's calibre. We believe they will experience a spectacular night," said Rodriguez Iragena, Afrogroove's communication officer.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner made her mark in 2003 when she released her multi-platinum debut album The Soul Sessions which went on to make the 2004 Mercury Prize shortlist.

She had a duet with John Legend called Tell Me Something Good and some of her songs earned her numerous accolades, including two Brit Awards and one Grammy out of five nominations.

She also made her film acting debut in 2006 with the fantasy adventure film Eragon.

Her music put her among the world's top soul musicians, and she's released a number of hit songs including You Had Me, The Love We Had, Son of a Preacher Man, Right to Be Wrong and I Put a Spell on You, among many others.

Joss Stone's performance in Kigali is part of her music tour, The Total World Tour, which was launched in 2014. She will have performances indifferent parts of the world, and previously performed in Kenya, Mozambique, Brazil, and Cambodia, among others.

Tickets are available on sale at Rwf25,000 and Rwf30,000 for regular and VIP respectively. Pre-booking purchases will start May 18 at different venues like Shokola Café, Republika Lounge (both in Kimihurura) and at the main venue Marriott Hotel.