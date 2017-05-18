18 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Ciney On Her Wedding, Music Career and Possible Ventures

By Donata Kiiza

Aisha Uwimana, commonly known as Ciney is officially married. Ciney and her longtime partner, Ronald Tumusiime made their relationship official in a colourful civil marriage.

This was in the Kimihurura sector on Friday, May 12, just a month after Tumusiime asked Ciney for her hand in marriage during the 'Seka Live' comedy show.

According to Ciney, the proposal came as a surprise as there were no signs of it.

The rapper said, "As women, we shall always be ready when it comes to marriage. I am excited about this whole thing."

Ciney and her engineer fiancé have been dating for around four and half years now.

Their wedding preparations are in progress and in July, the couple will exchange vows at St. Etienne Anglican Church in Nyamirambo.

"The wedding will be big as there will be no limitations for people to attend. It will be memorable for my friends and family," she said.

Ciney also reacted to pregnancy rumours saying that she is old enough and has no reason to hide such good news.

She also cleared the air about reports that she had abandoned her music career for fashion saying that was never true.

"I am working on a clothing line but that will never be a reason for me to leave my music career," the rapper said.

She is currently working on a few music videos that she plans to release before July this year.

