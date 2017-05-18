17 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Never Said FG Doesn't Know Who Will Sign 2017 Budget - Lai Mohammed

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has debunked media reports claiming that he said the federal government does not know who will sign the 2017 budget.

In a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Segun Adeyemi, the Minister said he was misrepresented in the statement, maintaining that such statement was a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing earlier today.

"Our attention has been drawn to a story in a section of the media quoting the Honourable Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as saying "we don't know who will sign the 2017 budget".

"This quote is a malicious misrepresentation of what transpired at the post-Federal Executive Council Meeting press briefing on Wednesday, 17 May 2017."

"When the Minister was asked a question relating to the signing of the 2017 Budget, his response was: "When it is transmitted to the Presidency, the issue will be addressed."

"Anything beyond that response amounts to deliberate mischief and should be ignored."

Nigeria

Presidency Confirms Rescue of Another Chibok Schoolgirl

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl had been found, 12 days after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.