Nigeria: 'I Want to Make a Bold Statement With My Music'

Nigeria's newest female singer, Vino Bellz whose real names are Isobel Okosi has just dropped her debut single, 'Nyemi Ife'(Give me Something) on G 29 music label in the UK.

The song, which is currently enjoying massive airplay in Nigeria and in the UK was produced by Mastercraft while the video was shot in the UK.

In a chat with E-Daily, during the week, the UK-based singer expressed optimism that her new single would launch her into the international music scene. She noted that since she released the song, it has been widely accepted by music lovers both in the UK and in Nigeria.

Speaking further, Vino Bellz said, she's storming the Nigerian music scene to make a bold statement with her kind of music, which she noted cuts across board. The singer who is being managed by DSI Entertainment management company owned by Mr. Dominic Okechukwu Nwuzor a.k.a Don Singles is set to become a force to reckon with, when it comes to the world of music. Her current single is said to be topping the charts in the UK.