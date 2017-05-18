17 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: I Don't Regret Walking Out of My Marriage, Says Ini Edo

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benjamin Njoku

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo, has opened up on her marriage, saying she has no regret breaking up with her husband of six years.

Ini Edo got married to an American-based Nigerian businessman, Phillip in 2008. She walked out of the marriage in September, 2014, following accusations of domestic violence and cheating.

Speaking on 'Rubbing Minds' a Channel Television programme, the actress cited irresolvable differences and incompatibility as the major reasons for the crash of her marriage.

Ini Edo said that closeness should have, may be, saved her marriage since her former husband was in America and she in Nigeria.

According to her, "May be being together would have helped keep us together. Because it would enable us study and understand each other more. May be it would have helped but I'm not sure."

Asked if her estranged husband was comfortable with her kind of job, she said, "He met me an actress and I believe he was okay with that. Actually he complained. My work takes my time and interferes with so many things.

"I tried to keep my (movie) roles as decent as possible when I got married. But naturally, there are certain roles you won't be allowed to play. Even when you are allowed to play them, you can reject them not just because of your husband but you got relations as well."

Asked if her former husband's family interfered in her marriage, she added, "He was the last child, so family members will try to see if their child is doing okay.

"I try not to regret (the time I spent in marriage) but I will say, it's been an experience I have learnt a lot from. It made me a stronger person. It made me wiser and I think it actually made me more mature."

Nigeria

Presidency Confirms Rescue of Another Chibok Schoolgirl

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl had been found, 12 days after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.