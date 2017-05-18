Zimbabwe: Huge Interest in Miss Zimbabwe UK

THE Miss Zimbabwe UK pageant has extended the auditions deadline for the pageant following an overwhelming response from Zimbabwean models based in the UK.

The closing date for late applicants has now been set for May 19.

"The pageant, set to take place in July, has had an overwhelming response during the final dates and the team has now had to extend application dates and accommodate Skype interviews for the ladies who still want to apply and could not attend," Miss World Zim UK PA, Rumbi said in a statement to NewZimbabwe.com.

She said they were inundated with inquiries from models who had missed out on the auditions and wanted to find out the dates for future auditions.

Pageant director Chiedza Ziyambe said, judging from the turnout at the London roadshow, chances were high that Zimbabwe could provide the eventual winner for the Miss World title.

She said auditionees had come from far afield as Birmingham and Manchester, where a number of models had missed out on the auditions which ended on April 30.

"The roadshow was amazing, a real eye-opener into the calibre of young Zimbabwean ladies in the diaspora" she said.

Former Miss UK Zim catwalk trainer and the pageant coordinator, Sindiso Mulilwa concurred.

"As a trainer with very high standards, I can tell you I am impressed; it is not every day that you meet models who are beautiful, extremely intelligent and very proud of their heritage. I can't wait to see them on stage," she said.

Another official, Lorraine, who is also former Miss Zim Diamond title holder, said it was "extremely important" for Zimbabwean models to grab the opportunity and apply to enter the pageant, adding that it presented a life changing opportunity for them.

"The Prize list is being added to on a monthly basis as sponsors flood in to be part of the only pageant offering an opportunity to be a Miss World qualifier."

Prizes for the Miss Zim UK will include a character building session with FOSTA and the winner will become the Face of Cherrielle Cosmetics.

The top three will compete for the Miss World Qualifiers in Zimbabwe and will go for a boot camp in a model house for two days.