17 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: We Don't Know Who Will Sign 2017 Budget ... - Lai Mohammed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Even with Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the saddle as Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidency is still confused about who would assent to the 2017 budget.

The same situation applies to the swearing-in of the two new Ministers-designate who had long been screened by the Senate.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that the decision on who signs the Appropriation Bill into law would be decided when the document is finally transmitted to the Presidency.

"When it is transmitted to the Presidency, that decision will be taken‎", he said.

He however said that an advanced copy of the budget has been received by the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

It will be recalled that President Buhari left the country on March 7 to attend to his health in London.

Nigeria

Presidency Confirms Rescue of Another Chibok Schoolgirl

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday confirmed that another Chibok schoolgirl had been found, 12 days after the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.