Nigeria: We Don't Know Who Will Sign 2017 Budget ... - Lai Mohammed

Even with Professor Yemi Osinbajo in the saddle as Acting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Presidency is still confused about who would assent to the 2017 budget.

The same situation applies to the swearing-in of the two new Ministers-designate who had long been screened by the Senate.

Fielding questions from State House correspondents at the Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed said that the decision on who signs the Appropriation Bill into law would be decided when the document is finally transmitted to the Presidency.

"When it is transmitted to the Presidency, that decision will be taken‎", he said.

He however said that an advanced copy of the budget has been received by the Minister of Budget and National Planning.

It will be recalled that President Buhari left the country on March 7 to attend to his health in London.