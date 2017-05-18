15 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: Stonebwoy Reacts to His BET Nomination - Says It's for Ghana

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: allafrica.com
BET nominees
By Matilda Asare

The country woke up to the good news of Stonebwoy been nominated for this year's BET awards. He was the only Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for the award scheme while Nigeria and South Africa had three nominations each.

The Dancehall artiste reacting to his nomination said the nomination is for all Ghanaians and not only fans and friends of Stonebwoy.

He called for support for Ghanaian acts in order for them to be gain the needed international recognition and also have the numbers when it comes to such awards.

He posted:

"Thanks For All The Love!! ?? This Is For Ghana And Not Just BhimNation... South Africa is getting about 3 nominations,Nigeria is getting about 3 nomination,what is happening to Ghana?.Lets support our own and stop the Division. Stop the "Destroy To Win" Tactics.Stop Pitching Heads against each other and lets all represent for Mother Ghana. BhimNation This Is For You HighGrade Family This Is For You Sarkcess Music This is For You Shatta Movement This Is For You Eliens This Is For You Every Ghanaian This Is For You. #BhimNationGlobal????????????????????????????????????"

More on This

Wizkid, Tekno, Davido Make BET 2017 Award List

Ace Nigerian singers Wizkid,Tekno and Davido have been nominated for the 'Best International Act Africa' category of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Ghana Star. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.