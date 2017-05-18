Ghana: Stonebwoy Reacts to His BET Nomination - Says It's for Ghana

The country woke up to the good news of Stonebwoy been nominated for this year's BET awards. He was the only Ghanaian artiste to be nominated for the award scheme while Nigeria and South Africa had three nominations each.

The Dancehall artiste reacting to his nomination said the nomination is for all Ghanaians and not only fans and friends of Stonebwoy.

He called for support for Ghanaian acts in order for them to be gain the needed international recognition and also have the numbers when it comes to such awards.

He posted:

"Thanks For All The Love!! ?? This Is For Ghana And Not Just BhimNation... South Africa is getting about 3 nominations,Nigeria is getting about 3 nomination,what is happening to Ghana?.Lets support our own and stop the Division. Stop the "Destroy To Win" Tactics.Stop Pitching Heads against each other and lets all represent for Mother Ghana. BhimNation This Is For You HighGrade Family This Is For You Sarkcess Music This is For You Shatta Movement This Is For You Eliens This Is For You Every Ghanaian This Is For You. #BhimNationGlobal????????????????????????????????????"