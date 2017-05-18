Rwanda: Nigerian Cyclists Hail African Rising Cycling Centre

African Rising Cycling Centre (ARCC), the home of Team Rwanda Cycling has continued to unify African countries as a hub of the continent's cycling growth.

The observation was made by Nigerian cyclists who have trained at the centre.

"The project offers unique experience in Africa, there is no such rare facility on the continent," said Nigerian cyclist and captain of CC12 Cycling Club Eyo Effiok, who together with his teammates Abaka Kurotimi and Afis Bakare have trained at the center.

Effiok, who is fascinated with the ARCC, pointed out that having such infrastructure is the reason why cycling is the fastest growing sport in Rwanda.

"I'm not surprised to see Rwandan cyclists developing at a fast rate," Effiok said, adding that, "This is the reason why cyclists here have managed to reach a high global stage or joined pro-cycling teams across the world."

On his part, Kurotimi noted, "It is quite a unique project for talent development and detection, the skilled coaches, mechanics and the equipment coupled with latest technology and garage repair."

The ARCC has attracted other cyclists from countries like Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville, South Africa, Ethiopia, Eritrea as well as tourists.

ARRC deputy Technical Director, Richard Mutabazi, who also previously worked as Tour du Rwanda spokesman for six years, says the project is serving its intended purpose.

"We offer accommodation, meals, we have bikes for rent (though riders usually bring theirs), and we have a state of art garage and the best mechanics (USA certified) and the tools, parts as well as bike repair technologies," he noted.

He further revealed that ARCC has carbon fiber welding technology that is not available anywhere on the continent.

ARRC has a project in pipeline to start making bicycle frames out of bamboo instead of aluminum or carbon fiber so as to make it cheap and affordable for those interested in purchasing.

It was inaugurated in 2014 under the cooperation with the Rwanda Cycling Team, the Rwandan Cycling Federation (FERWACY) and the Ministry of Sports and Culture of Rwanda. It is supported by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The conglomerate at Musanze district is designed to serve not only Rwandan cyclists, but also teams from other countries to carry out specific training in addition to courses for African coaches, curators and mechanics among the services on offer.