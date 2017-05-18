18 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Rayon Sports Seal 2016/17 League Title

Photo: Timothy Kisambira/The New Times
Rayon sports players and fans celebrate after beating Mukura Victory Sport to win the 2017 National Premier League.
By Geoffrey Asiimwe

Rayon Sports are 2016/17 Azam Rwanda Premier League Champions following their 2-1 win against Mukura VS, yesterday, at Stade de Kigali.

A brace from Malian striker Mousa Camara was enough to see Rayon claim this season's title with four matches to spare, ending three years of wait.

The win took Rayon to 67 points, an unassailable 13 ahead of the former champions APR.

Djuma Masudi's side started the game with aggressiveness in search for an early goal and this yielded them a brilliant free-kick in the 12th minute.

Midfield maestro Pierrot Kwizera curled in a very perfect ball that found Camara set and headed in a powerful ball that went straight at the back of the net sending Rayon fans into wild celebrations.

Camara had missed Rayon's previous three games through suspension after escaping from the club's camp without permission.

Despite giving Rayon a tough time during their first-round tie in Huye that ended 1-1, Ivan Minnaert's Mukura did not pose any real threat in the first half.

Two minutes to half time break, Camara came close to scoring his second goal after a clear pass from Kwizera Pierrot, left him with only goalie Mpazimpaka to beat, however his powerful shot went wide.

The Malian snatched a brace in the 54th minute, his tenth of the season as he dribbled past Mukura VS defenders following a long ball from goalie Eric Ndayishimiye, to comfortably net past Mazimpaka.

However, celebrations in Rayon camp were cut short by Yousouf Habimana in the 56th minute following a brilliant cross from Christopher Ndayishimiye, which he headed in to give Mukura a consolation.

Despite Mukura making scary attempts in the final minutes to equalize, Rayon stood firm and contained them hence winning the game 2-1.

The loss left the Huye-based side Mukura VS ranked ninth with 32 points.

This is Rayon's eighth league title after winning it in 1975, 1981, 1997, 1998, 2002, 2004, and 2013.

Rayon Sports will represent Rwanda at next year's Total CAF Champions League. The champions are also still in contention for the Peace Cup title. They will face Police FC in thequarter finalround next month for a place in the semifinals.

Wednesday

Rayon Sport 2-1 Mukura

