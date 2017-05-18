18 May 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Tigo Slashes Local and International Call Rates

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Peterson Tumwebaze

Mutesi, a Nyabugogo-based businesswoman, has been finding it hard to communicate with her suppliers in the provinces, which has sometimes caused delays in the delivery of her merchandise.

The Tigo Rwanda customer will, however, now find it easy to coordinate the delivery of her goods following the slashing of call rates to Rwf35 per minute across all networks. According to company officials, calls to the USA, India, China and Canada will also cost Rwf35 per minute.

Announcing the new tariff in Kigali on Tuesday, Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, the Tigo Rwanda chief commercial officer, said the tariff reduction was "a response to our customer needs for a product that offers great value and also enable them to stay in touch with friends and family here in Rwanda and abroad."

He added that in addition to the reduced call tariffs, Tigo customers will also be able to send an SMS to any local mobile network for only Rwf15.

Before the call rate cut, subscribers paid Rwf40 per minute for local calls; international calls were at Rwf51 a minute and SMS sending cost Rwf26 each.

MTN charges Rwf51 per minute for calls to the USA, India, China and Canada, while it costs Airtel customers Rwf29. For local calls both on and off, MTN charges Rwf45 per minute. Tigo has 3.2 million subscribers, MTN has 4.07 million clients and 1.59 million users are for Airtel,

RURA figures for December 2016 indicate.

Rwanda

Govt Expects Over 12000 Returnees By July 2018

At least12,000 Rwandans who still live in foreign countries as refugees could return home between July and June next… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.