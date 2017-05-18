Rwanda: Biziyaremye Looks to Bounce Back After Recovering From Injury

Last weekend, Joseph Biziyaremye made a promising return to cycling after being out of action for six months due to injury. He participated in the second race of the 2017 Rwanda Cycling Cup which was his first as he looks to return to the top of his game. The third race, dubbed 'Race to Remember' that will start from Ruhango town heading to Karongi district plus a circuit is slated for this Saturday.

The 29-year-old Biziyaremye was involved in a career-threatening accident while competing in the 2016 Tour du Rwanda, during the stage five ( Muhanga to Musanze) less than a kilometre to the finish line after knocking down a spectator who was trying to cross the road.

Biziyaremye had a concussion and was rushed to King Faisal Hospital in Kigali where he stayed for seven weeks receiving treatment.

The accident occurred just a day after he finished second in stage four (Rusizi-Huye) also known as 'Nyungwe Challenge' that was won by Joseph Areruya, who now rides for South Africa-based UCI Continental Team Dimension Data.

Last Saturday, during the Farmers' Circuit race; Kigali to Nyagatare; the former Cine Elmay rider made his return to competitive cycling for the first time since last November, riding for Kayonza-based Muhazi Cycling Generation.

He finished in ninth place posting less than two minutes behind the winner, Jean Claude Uwizeye of Les Amis Sportifs de Rwamagana.

Uwizeye won the 152-kilomtre race using 3 hours 41 minutes and 46 seconds, while Biziyaremye posted 3 hours, 43 minutes and 22 seconds.

"I have fully recovered, and I felt strong in last week's race after almost four weeks of training. Finishing ninth was really a great performance for me especially given than I had been out for over six months after my accident. I believe I will be much better in the next race," he told Times Sport.

The Kamonyi-born rider was among the five cyclists that raced for the national team (Team Rwanda) during 2016 Tour du Rwanda-others were Eric Nduwayo and now retired duo of Nathan Byukusenge and Abraham Ruhumuriza..