In the UK they've a snap election, Called to help the PM growHer hold on power, which she will:The opposition's really ill!

Theresa May's cruel Tory partyIs bound to win a landslide vote;Corbyn's Labour oppositionIs in a terrible position.

Brexit is a major reasonThey've got a early election season;May requires more room to actSo 'Brits can get their Britain back'!

But many Brits want Europe stillAnd don't desire to break awayFrom links with European friendsOn whom they think they all depend.

And yet, it's clear that May can't lose,So Britain will stay Tory Blue;Ms May will win, and Britain willContinue to proceed, downhill.