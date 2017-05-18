Nigeria: Govt Asks Cote d'Ivoire Mutineers to Return to Barracks

The Federal Government of Nigeria has condemned recent developments in Cote d'Ivoire in which a small fraction of the country's Armed Forces mutinied against the government.

The spokesman of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, Mr Laolu Akande, in a statement yesterday, said Nigeria urged the mutineers to return to their barracks and refrain from any action capable of undermining the peace, security and democracy in that country.

He said the Nigerian government urged the people of Cote d'Ivoire to remain steadfast in their support for President Alhassan Quattara's government and refrain from supporting the mutineers in the overall interest of peace, tranquillity, good order and prosperity of their country.

According to Akande, Nigeria expresses strong and unflinching support for the government of President Ouattara and welcomes ongoing efforts at resolving the crisis.

He said the Federal Government called on parties to the crisis to exercise maximum restraint, remain calm and continue with dialogue and negotiations with Ouattara's government.

He said Acting President Yemi Osinbajo had been engaged in phone discussions with Quattara and the president of Liberia, Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf; seeking a peaceful resolution.

Osinbajo expressed Nigeria's support for the government and people of Cote d'Ivoire, and also for the sustenance of peace, security and democracy in the country.